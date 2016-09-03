Football: Late surge lifts Houston over Randolph

Randolph quarterback Andrew Wenstrom was 12-for-23 passing on Friday for 228 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the Rockets' 30-28 loss to Houston on Friday. Wenstrom also ran 21 times for 42 yards. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)

Randolph wide receiver Grant Otte cuts up field after a catch in the first quarter of Friday’s 9-Man South-East District game against Houston. Otte had six catches for 125 yards in the 30-28 loss. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)

Randolph’s Brandon Ratzlaff looks for an opening during a kick return in the first quarter of Friday’s game. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)

RANDOLPH – Running the wing-T offense seemingly for four yards and a cloud of dust all game, Houston took a gamble to open the fourth quarter.

Trailing 28-16 against 9-Man South-East foe Randolph, Hurricanes quarterback Harry Chiglo found Wesley Johnson running a fly in man coverage. The pass was complete, Johnson went 57 yards for the score, and the Hurricanes swept up the momentum.

“That play was huge,” said Randolph head coach Chris Stanton. “We had a lapse in coverage. Then they had momentum. They got a stop and we punted. They got another drive and that was key. You know high-school football: Momentum’s huge.”

As the Rockets struggled to find footing, Houston added another touchdown with 6 minutes, 42 seconds to go with Joey Fishel punching one in on the ground from 5 yards out to make it 30-28.

Trying in vain to pull the last-second upset, Andrew Wenstrom’s prayer was picked off by Johnson in the red zone to give Houston the 30-28 road victory over the stunned Rockets.

“During the timeout, we said we got to make sure we covered the pass. You have to do your job,” Stanton said. “Credit to them, they made a good play.”

In the opening quarter, things were even between the two teams, with Rockets running back Charlie Wille Jr. scoring on a 2-yard run at 7:22. With 59 seconds to go in the quarter, Chiglo found some room on the ground and scampered in the end zone from 7 yards out. Chiglo scored on the ground again, from 3 yards out at 10:01 of the second quarter to put the Hurricanes up 16-8.

Between Chiglo’s fleet feet (14 carries for 40 yards), the outside sweeps of Zach Schneider (12-44) and the bruising inside runs of Joey Fishel (25-103), Randolph’s run stoppers were busy all night.

“You had to make sure to look at your gap,” said Wille, who finished with 19 total tackles, including two for loss. “If it’s there, hit it, and fly around. … “They hit hard, but we have to come back and hit harder every time.”

But the Rockets, with Wenstrom starting under center for the first time, were able to go to the air late in the first half. Wenstrom found Brandon Ratzlaff in the end zone from 13 yards out to cap off a 13-play, 68-yard drive at 5:50. On their next drive, Wenstrom found Grant Otte for a 44-yard connection, followed by another 13-yard touchdown strike to Carsyn Gunderson to make it a 22-16 Randolph lead at halftime.

A converted wide receiver, Wenstrom was 12 of 23 for 228 yards passing, and ran for 42 yards on 21 attempts. Otte had six catches for 125 yards, followed by a four-catch, 81-yard effort from Ratzlaff.

“Andrew’s a heck of a player. We know we’re going to need him every single game,” Wille said. “He’s a very talented kid.”

Wille, who led the Rockets with 95 rushing yards on 27 carries, pounded in another score from 10 yards out with 1:09 left in the third quarter.

“We knew we had to pound the ball with him,” Stanton said. “For him, he just had to carry the load.”

But with the Chiglo-to-Johnson connection, and a ground game that went for 227 total yards, Houston was just too tough to slow down Friday.

Randolph (0-1) is back at home next week, but the test won’t be easy as they face off with Grand Meadow, the three-time defending 9-man champions and the holders of a 37-game win streak after beating Lanesboro 65-16 on Friday.