Football: Pine Island survives scare from Lake City

There was some scoring before the fourth quarter, but perhaps that was just to make sure people were paying attention before the season-opening game on Friday for both Lake City and Pine Island got interesting at the end.

Brady Braaten’s 1-yard touchdown run with 10 minutes, 42 seconds left in the game gave the Panthers a seven-point lead. But, at 3:38, Mitch Marien got the Tigers within a point with his own 1-yard score, but the go-ahead, two-point conversion failed.

Then, with 50 seconds to play, the Panthers picked off a Marc Kjos pass, only to fumble the ball away on the ensuing possession. The Tigers drove down, and, with just seconds remaining, had Parker Schurhammer wind his way to the 5-yard line before being tackled to end the game before he could lateral the ball to a teammate, allowing Pine Island to hold on to a 14-13 home victory.

The Panthers opened the scoring on Jake Navratil’s 72-yard run at 1:23 of the first quarter. It took nearly two full quarters for Lake City to answer, but it finally did with Schurhammer’s 2-yard run at 3:14 of the third.

The Tigers were led by Kjos at quarterback, and the junior completed 13 of 28 passes for 125 yards and two interceptions. Schurhammer paced the ground attack with 116 yards on 21 carries, while Nathaniel Jasso picked up 58 yards on just four runs.

Mitch Marien had 41 yards receiving on two catches, and Brandon Haidar added 32 yards on five grabs.

Keegan Majerus hit on 50 percent of his passes for Pine Island, going 7-for-14 for 69 yards and an interception. Navratil ended up with 86 yards on the ground on eight carries, with Braaten chewing up 50 yards on 12 attempts. Blaine Burkhalter had just one catch, but led the team with 25 receiving yards.

Pine Island (1-0) will head to Winona Cotter (0-1) for Week 2, while Lake City will open its home schedule with a visit from Rochester Lourdes (1-0).