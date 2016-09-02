Football: Goodhue takes early-season tussle against K-W

Billed as a matchup of two teams coming off successful seasons, Goodhue gave early notice that its run to the Class 1A semifinals in 2015 could be backed up again this year. It’s early, but the Wildcats ran away from Kenyon-Wanamingo in the second half on the way to a 33-7 season-opening victory on Friday.

Mason Huemann, who had 188 yards on 23 carries, got the first score of the game on a 26-yard run with 5 minutes, 56 left in the first quarter.

The Knights responded early in the second quarter when Gavin Roosen hauled in a 21-yard Jake Beulke pass to tie the game at 10:26.

But Goodhue hit on a big play less than two minutes later with Jack Gadient and Mariano Bigalk connecting for a 65-yard touchdown. Then, with 24 seconds left in the half, Huemann ran in from 6 yards out to make it 26-7.

Huemann added a third-quarter, 3-yard touchdown run before Bailee O’Reilly’s 1-yard plunge finalized the score on his only attempt of the game.

Gadient had 108 yards on 5 of 7 passing, while Bigalk added a 12-yard catch to up his game total to 77. Ryan Schoenfelder had three catches for 31 yards.

Beulke completed all 12 of his passes for 135 yards, but the K-W run game was snuffed out by the Wildcats. The Knights had 66 total yards rushing on 36 carries, led by Calvin Steberg’s 43 yards on 18 attempts. Roosen had 96 yards receiving on eight targets.

Goodhue (1-0) will get its home opener next week against Wabasha-Kellogg (1-0), while K-W continues its three-game homestand against St. Clair (0-1).