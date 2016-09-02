Sophie Epps won by nearly three seconds on Thursday at the Bill Glomski Invitational in Stewartville, leading Cannon Falls to a fourth-place finish as a team. Pine Island was the top area team with a fourth-place finish of 149 points, trailing Stewartville (45), Rochester Area Home School (97) and Byron (105). The Bombers came in sixth with 168 points, while Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo was seventh with 185 points.

Pine Island was led by Josselyn Lindahl 's 14th-place, 5K time of 21 minutes, 41.5 seconds. The other Panthers to score were Jocasta Adelsman (15th, 21:48.0), Alyssa Rauk (20th, 22:06.5), Rachel Schutz (49th, 23:46.5) and Annika Adelsman (51st, 23:53.2).

Epps winning run was timed at 19:45.6 with teammates Amanda Wulf (35th, 22:56.9), Brett Hanson (42nd, 23:25.5), Kristina Allen (43rd, 23:29.5) and Lily Johnson (47th, 23:43.5) following in her wake.

ZM/KW's Skyler Jacobson was 12th with a 21:34.9, followed by Lauren Berg (25th, 22:38.2), Tess Hokanson (41st, 23:20.9), Brandi Renold (48th, 23:44.4) and Haley Ellingson (59th, 24:42.9).

Boys

Pine Island's fourth-place finish led three area boys cross-country teams at the Bill Glomski Invitational Thursday in Stewartville. The Panthers totaled 153 points, behind the top three of La Crescent (40), Rochester Area Home School (69) and Jordan (98). Cannon Falls (279) was ninth, while Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo competed with an incomplete team.

Pine Island was led by Jack Williams, who covered the 5K race in a ninth-place time of 17 minutes, 18.8 seconds. Williams was followed by Logan Meurer (23rd, 18:35.9), Danny Langworthy (36th, 19:04.2), Evan Goplen (39th, 19:24.0) and Garrett Bates (46th, 19:48.0).

The Bombers' James Watson came in with a 19:07.9, good for 37th place, while the rest of Cannon Falls came in as follows: Cobie Vagts (50th, 19:52.2), Erwin Strelow (51st, 19:54.0), Vince Davisson (67th, 20:52.0) and Riley Eddy (74th, 21:06.1).

ZM/KW's had four runners, with Tyler Stene leading the way with an 81st-place time of 21:21.3. Cooper Utley (89th, 21:49.2), Ben Erickson (93rd, 22:06.7) and Ben Knowlton (107th, 23:10.9) rounded out the team.

La Crescent took the top two individual spots with Zack Emery's 16:09.6 narrowly edging teammate Matt Steiger's 16:09.9.