Girls Soccer: PIZM scores in bunches against Bombers

Six different players scored goals for the Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls’ soccer team in a 9-0 victory against Cannon Falls Thursday in Cannon Falls.

Mel Distad, Morgan VanHouten and Emilie Rucker each scored a pair of goals for the Wildcats while Leah Shelquist, Sara Schartau and Sami Clementson also tallied a goal apiece for PIZM.

The Wildcats head to Lake City on Tuesday while the Bombers follow that up with a trip to Lake City on Thursday.