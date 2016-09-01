Search
    Girls Soccer: PIZM scores in bunches against Bombers

    By resports Today at 11:44 p.m.

    Six different players scored goals for the Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls’ soccer team in a 9-0 victory against Cannon Falls Thursday in Cannon Falls.

    Mel Distad, Morgan VanHouten and Emilie Rucker each scored a pair of goals for the Wildcats while Leah Shelquist, Sara Schartau and Sami Clementson also tallied a goal apiece for PIZM.

    The Wildcats head to Lake City on Tuesday while the Bombers follow that up with a trip to Lake City on Thursday.

    resports
    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 
    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
