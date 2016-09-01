Football: Z-M opens with a high-flying win over Cannon Falls

Cannon Falls' Mason Hofstedt tries to run through a tackle during the Bombers' 24-20, season-opening loss to Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday. Hofstedt had 158 yards rushing on 25 attempts with one touchdown. (Republican Eagle photo by Kyle Stevens)

ZUMBROTA – The Cougars of Zumbrota-Mazeppa won just two games in 2015, and of seven losses, one came to Cannon Falls in the first game of the season. On Thursday, the Cougars, unleashing an unknown air attack, sent a reeling Bombers team home, taking the first game of the season, 24-20.

“We're undersized in every game we're going to play. We have a great coaching staff that puts in a lot of hard work, and we enjoyed the fruits of their labor tonight,” said Cougars head coach Darin Raasch. “We've got good coaches and good athletes, and that's a good combination. Now, we were 2-7 last year, so it's not to say we're good to go. We have to show up and bring a lunch pail every week. We are fully aware of that.”

What most people outside the Z-M program were not aware of was Isaiah Stueber and his cadre of receivers. A team historically known for running the ball, the Cougars first play of the game was a Stueber pass to Kevin Nordquist. The result was one yard, but that did not change the plan. Even after Stueber failed to connect on his next three passes, and Z-M went into the second quarter down 7-0 after Cannon Falls' Chase Reber hit Jake Christenson for a 15-yard touchdown with 59 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Bombers went ahead 13-0 at 5:54 of the second on Mason Hofstedt's 4-yard run, but the Cougars would answer with a drive that got Stueber rolling.

Three completions on four attempts ended with an 11-yard connection to Jacob Neibuhr, and after a missed extra point, a 13-6 disadvantage. Hoping to get one more chance before halftime, the Z-M defense forced one of Cannon Falls' four turnovers.

“You can't turn the ball over like that. And it wasn't just one guy. Every back we have fumbled the ball. They also made some awesome plays, but you can't turn the ball over,” said Bombers head coach Josh Hofstedt. “I hope we didn't underestimate them, maybe it was a bit of that, too. It's a crossover game that we're supposed to win. But it's high-school football, and everyone is busting their butt.”

A couple of Caden Steffen runs set up the drive, which saw Stueber connect on two more passes, including a 56-yard touchdown to Robvon Jackson, who after catching a crossing route, left the rest of the 21 players well behind him.

Up 13-12, Cannon Falls tried to take more of a cushion into halftime, but Reber was picked off by Neibuhr with 54 seconds left. Stueber led a drive to the Bombers’ 4-yard line thanks to a leaping 29-yard grab from Jackson. On the next play, Stueber threw to Neibuhr, but was intercepted by Mason Hofstedt. It was a jarring outcome that could have derailed what had become a lethal attack.

“We just talked about some things that Cannon Falls would have problems with. We didn't think they could cover our deep routes, and we made some minor adjustments to our run game. It worked,” Raasch said. “You look smart when things work, if it goes the other way we're idiots. Tonight it worked, and I'm really happy for a lot of guys.”

Stueber would throw another interception on the second drive of the second half, and Cannon falls would capitalize with a 21-yard reception by Carlton Lindow on a fourth-down throw from Reber.

But the Bombers gave the ball back again and again on fumbles. And when the drags and crosses in the first half started to get shut down, Raasch went over the top.

“We practiced against a lot of power-run game, which they've been doing a lot (in the past), but they came out and threw the ball a lot better than we thought. There were some really good balls thrown, and some really good receivers. That caught us off guard,” Hofstedt said. “It's week one, and you don't have any scouting on anyone. That's a solid team. But, that said, we just have to do better. We drove the field, and then fumbled. We're going to have to learn from it.”

Needing to score twice, Stueber hit Neibuhr for a 76-yard score, a one-play drive that whipped the Z-M sideline into a frenzy. A fourth-down stop on the Cougars' 41-yard line followed, and Z-M had the game in its hands.

Steffen ripped off a 22-yard run, but the drive, once again, belonged to Stueber. Going 4-for-4 for 37 yards, the senior quarterback would find Neibuhr one more time for a 17-yard score. Stueber would finish 18-for-30 for 303 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Neibuhr had seven catches for 152 yards, with Jackson adding 101 yards on four receptions.

Reber finished 5 of 9 for 147 yards, with Christenson coming through for 72 yards on two grabs, and Lindow's 63 yards also coming on two catches. Mason Hofstedt ran for 158 yards on 25 attempts.

Sitting at 1-0, Z-M could match its season output from a year ago with a win next week against Triton.

“We've got plenty of athletes that we can put on the perimeter. And we've done very well in that through our camps in the summer, and through the scrimmage. We hoped they would try to take away our run and let our athletes do our job on the perimeter. And we did that,” Raasch said. “I'm really proud of the guys to show the moxie they showed. We didn't get our first lead until 3 minutes were left. You can build off a game like this.”