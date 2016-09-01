Boys Soccer: PIZM drops first match against Hastings

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa suffered its first loss of the season on Thursday after being taken down by Hastings, 10-2, in non-conference play in Hastings.

Brandon DePestel scored the Wildcats’ first goal in the 29th minute, followed by a Nathan Marx goal on a penalty kick in the 58th minute.

PIZM was outshot 27-6, with Jose Fernandez making seven saves and Max Smothers with 10 while splitting time at goalkeeper.

On Saturday, the Wildcats will return to Pine Island to face Caledonia.