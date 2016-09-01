Girls Tennis: Bombers avoid upset against Lake City

With a pair of wins in doubles competition, sixth-ranked (Class 1A) Cannon Falls was able to avoid an upset Thursday with a 4-3 Hiawatha Valley League win over Lake City at Lincoln High School.

The Bombers’ doubles wins came at No. 2 and No. 3. The No. 2 pair of Taylor Jackson and Paige Meist fought off the Tigers’ Ashley Thieren and Emma Brunkow, 6-2, 6-3. Then at No. 3 Iris French and Avrey Dicke helped secure the meet with a 6-2, 6-1 victory against Sam Henning and Renae Harvey.

In singles play, Cannon Falls got wins from Delanie Otto, 6-1, 6-0 over Katherine Kennedy at No. 1, and from Kayla Melhouse, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, against Maddie Medvec at No. 3.

For Lake City, Sarah Ziebarth won No. 2 singles, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 against Mia Holscher, and Kaylee Muenzhuber collected a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 4 over Lindsey Miest. The Tigers’ lone doubles win came at No. 1, where Ava Wallerich and Kasi Cronin beat Bethany Nelson and Molly Rolfes, 6-3, 6-0.

Cannon Falls and Lake City are both back in action Tuesday, with the Bombers hosting Stewartville and the Tigers traveling to Rochester Lourdes.