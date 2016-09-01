Volleyball: Rockets fall in straight sets to Spring Grove

For the second straight match, Randolph could not avoid a sweep as the Rockets fell at home in three sets to Spring Grove, 25-21, 25-10, 25-22, in Southeast Conference action Thursday. Alyssa Whitson and Hannah Neil each had a team-high four kills, and Grace Taylor came up with seven set assists along with two ace serves and a pair of digs. Jordyn Bey finished with six digs, four set assists and three kills, and Abby Ranweiler came up with two ace serves in the loss.

“We're having a tough time finding confidence in ourselves and each other,” said Rockets head coach Marissa Knapp. “Our skills are improving each day, now the challenge is to create a cohesive and confident team.”

Randolph (1-2, 1-2 SEC) is on the road on Sept. 6 against Grand Meadow.

Tuesday

Lanesboro 3, Randolph 0

Lanesboro did not allow Randolph to get any offense going on Tuesday, cruising to a three-set Southeast Conference victory, 25-12, 25-11, 25-15.

Skyler Turek and Alyssa Whitson each finished with four kills, with Whitson also coming up with four digs and a pair of ace blocks and Turek adding a pair of ace serves. Jordyn Bey finished with seven set assists in the loss.