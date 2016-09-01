Volleyball: Rochester JM fights off Cannon Falls

Cannon Falls showed they were more than capable of hanging with Rochester John Marshall on Thursday. Getting over the hump to beat the Rockets was a whole 'nother challenge as JM managed to stave off the Bombers in a four-set non-conference victory, 26-24, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19.

“I'm very happy with the way that my team is playing,” said Cannon Falls head coach Melissa Huseth. “We watched (JM) last week and knew it would be tough. They got good defenders and a really good outside hitter. … The girls fought hard. They're good teammates and they worked well together.”

Outside hitter Molly Bowen and Grace Hall accounted for 14 and nine kills, respectively, while Kara Loeschke picked up 39 set assists along with 10 digs and two ace serves. Tatum Pickar scooped up 35 digs, and Sara Twedt and Olivia Thomley had four and three blocks, respectively, in the loss.

On Tuesday, the Bombers (1-1) take on another Big Nine Conference team when they travel to Red Wing.