Isabel Dwelle came up with eight saves to keep Lake City in the fight Tuesday, but a goal 10 minutes into the game helped push Plainview-Elgin-Millville to a 1-0 non-conference victory.

Late in the second half, Riley Pennington nearly tied the game up for the Tigers on a free kick, only to see her shot hit the upper corner of the crossbar.

Lake City returns home on Sept. 6 to play Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa.