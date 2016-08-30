Volleyball: Strong serves put Pine Island in the win column

Doing plenty of damage at the service line with 16 ace serves, Pine Island moved to 2-0 with a four-set non-conference victory over Chatfield on Tuesday, 25-19, 25-23, 25-27, 25-16.

Avri Kundert paced the Panthers with 10 kills along with a team-high six ace serves to go along with three digs. Eliza Warneke finished with 12 kills, four aces, three digs, two blocks and an assist, and Sydney Andrist came up with 32 set assists in the victory. Megan Quintero chipped in with six kills and three aces.

Pine Island is off until Sept. 6 when the team plays host to Wabasha-Kellogg.