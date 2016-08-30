After getting shut out in its season opener 6-0 versus Mankato East last Thursday, the Red Wing boys' soccer team had a trio of players score a pair of goals Saturday in an 8-0 non-conference home win over Cannon Falls.

“I thought we played a good game throughout both halves,” said Wingers' head coach Tony Casci. “We did a great job with possession in their half because we supported the ball carrier, which was great to see. Everyone was support each other in all areas of the field which makes it easier for everyone to play their position. This gave the strikers and mids more shots on frame and they did a great job following those opportunities with some finishing touches.”

Aleksi Hedetniemi contributed on five of Red Wing's scores with two goals and three assists. Both Fletcher Zuerlein and Hayden McNamee finished with two goals and an assist, and Bryan Lopez and Aidan Coyle each chipped in a goal in the Wingers' victory.

Red Wing (1-1) returns to the pitch Thursday with a Big Nine Conference home game agianst Winona.