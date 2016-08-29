Volleyball: Lake City regroups, beats St. Charles in five

Going five sets in a non-conference home match with St. Charles, Lake City overcame a 2-1 deficit to beat the visiting Saints in five sets, 25-13, 13-25, 21-25, 26-24, 15-7.

The trio of Daynalyn Jostock, Mackenzie Noll and Abbey Ziebell paced the Tigers' offense in the victory. With Ziebell passing the ball around for 37 set assists, Jostock had a team-high 20 kills, followed by 11 for Noll.

St. Charles' Natalia Vanderzanden finished with 10 kills while Adalyn Pearson collected 24 digs and Brekkin McCready finished with 26 set assists.

Lake City (1-1) will hit the road Thursday to take on Section 1AA-East foe Red Wing.