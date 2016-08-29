Cross-Country: Wingers sweep competition at W-K

Getting a tune-up to the start of the 2016 season, both the Red Wing boys' and girls' cross-country teams came off Coffee Mill Country Club as winners in the two-mile Wabasha-Kellogg Gallop Invitational Monday in Wabasha.

Boys

With four of its runners in the top 10, and one not far behind, the Winger boys came away as the team champion with 38 points, ting Rochester Area Home School (68) and Lake City (83). Pine Island placed sixth with 154, and Goodhue was 10th at 304.

Leading the Wingers was Tom Nemanich, who was fourth overall with a time of 10 minutes, 36.3 seconds. Asa Beckner was sixth in 10:48.7, followed by teammates Tucker Wallin (8th, 10:51.0), Bryan Zucker (10:54.0) and Weston Wyatt (11th, 11:06.8). While they didn't count for the team score, Skyler Bennyhoff (12th, 11:10.6) and Jonah Leise (16th, 11:23.6) finished with strong times.

Lake City's Carl Kozlowski was the meet's top runner with a time of 10:16.7, beating Arcadia (Wis.) runner Ramon Romero's mark of 10:25.1. Rochester's Josiah Eide was third in 10:34.0. Mitchell Mund (7th, 10:50.6), Hunter Grimm (20th, 11:43.3), Cole Willers (26th, 11:54.0) and Ben Johnson (29th, 12:04.1) also contributed to the Tigers' score.

Jack Williams (10th, 11:02.2) paced Pine Island, followed by Danny Langworthy (21st, 11:43.5), Logan Meurer (27th, 11:57.8), Andy Kroll (46th, 13:07.8) and Garrett Bates (50th, 13:14.1). Derek Alpers was Goodhue's top runner (55th, 13:31.2), with Ryan Gorman (60th, 14:15.3), Aidan Kreisler (62nd, 14:34.2), Kelby Heitman (63rd, 14:37.3) and Zach Smith (64th, 14:39.5) rounding out the Wildcats' efforts.

Girls

Led by first- and second-place times from Grace Johnson and Jasmyn Armstrong, the Red Wing girls had five of its runners place in the top 10 while cruising to the team title with 19 points, besting Rochester (61) and Lake City (88). Pine Island was fourth with 121, and Goodhue placed ninth at 254.

Johnson, a freshman, took top honors at 12:35.3, followed by Armstrong in second at 12:35.8 and DeSutter in fourth at 13:13.2. Elise Leise (5th, 13:15.5) and Grace Dube (7th, 13:22.5) rounded out the team score while Tori Leitner (9th, 13:30.2) and Elle Bryant (12th, 13:55.9) also competed for the Wingers.

Lake City's top time came from Phebe Nelson, who was 10th in 13:37.1, followed by Sidney Renelt (14:10.3), Brenna Nelson (14:14.5), Julia Koplin (14:23.2) and Johannah Clementson (14:33.4).

Josselyn Lindahl finished with Pine Island's best time (11th, 13:43.7), followed by Alyssa Rauk (13th, 14:06.3), Jocasta Adelsman (14th, 14:09.2), Rachel Schutz (41st, 15:37.0) and Annika Adelsman (42nd, 15:37.6).

Leading the Goodhue pack was Emily Benrud (33rd, 15:10.7), with Madison Bartholomew (52nd, 16:46.2), Cassie Voth (54th, 17:02.4), Krista Gadient (57th, 18:44.9) and Briannn Westerberg (58th, 19:20.0) also competing.