    Boys Soccer: PIZM sneaks by Cotter in OT

    By resports Today at 9:10 p.m.

    With 2 minutes, 7 seconds to go in overtime against Winona Cotter, a Brandon DePestel free kick reached Juan Pablo Suerez, who scored the game-winning goal for Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa in a 3-2 victory Saturday in Winona.

    It was the third goal of the game for Suerez, who scored in the 37th minute off an assist from Cole VanHouten, followed by a goal with 1:06 remaining before the end of regulation. Rheis Jensen was credited with an assist on the game-tying score.

    Jose Fernandez and Max Smothers split time at goalkeeper for the Wildcats with Fernandez making seven saves in 50 minutes and Smothers stopping 5 of 7 shots in 40 minutes.

    Tuesday, PIZM will play its home opener against Cannon Falls in Pine Island.

    resports
    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 
    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
