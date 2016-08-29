Boys Soccer: PIZM sneaks by Cotter in OT

With 2 minutes, 7 seconds to go in overtime against Winona Cotter, a Brandon DePestel free kick reached Juan Pablo Suerez, who scored the game-winning goal for Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa in a 3-2 victory Saturday in Winona.

It was the third goal of the game for Suerez, who scored in the 37th minute off an assist from Cole VanHouten, followed by a goal with 1:06 remaining before the end of regulation. Rheis Jensen was credited with an assist on the game-tying score.

Jose Fernandez and Max Smothers split time at goalkeeper for the Wildcats with Fernandez making seven saves in 50 minutes and Smothers stopping 5 of 7 shots in 40 minutes.

Tuesday, PIZM will play its home opener against Cannon Falls in Pine Island.