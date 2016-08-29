Volleyball: Bombers go the distance, knock off Albany

Also at the Side Out Classic Saturday in Hopkins, Cannon Falls went five sets with Albany, eventually taking out the Huskies as the Bombers won 25-8, 21-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-8.

“We were very happy with the start of our season,” said Cannon Falls head coach Melissa Huseth. It's a great group of girls who work well together.”

Tatum Pickar came up with 39 digs to go along with nine kills and four ace serves. Molly Bowen finished with a team-high 12 kills, and Kara Loeschke quarterbacked the Bombers' offense with 42 set assists, 15 digs and eight kills. Kendra Lecy added 11 digs and two ace serves, and Olivia Thomley contributed with 10 kills and a pair of blocks.

The Bombers (1-0) travels to Rochester John Marshall on Thursday.