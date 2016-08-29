Volleyball: No. 1 K-W victorious in opener

Top-ranked (Class 2A) Kenyon-Wanamingo started the season off right at the Side Out Classic in Hopkins Saturday as the Knights swept fourth-ranked (1A) Heritage Christian Academy 25-23, 25-18, 32-30.

Leading the K-W attack was Mara Quam, who finished with a team-high 18 kills, followed by 15 from Megan Flom and 11 from Ally Peterson. Maddie McCauley and Mia Peterson split setting duties with 25 and 24 set assists, respectively.

On defense, Quam led the squad with 14 digs, followed by 13 from Kasey Dummer. At the net, Flom came up with five blocks, with four from Quam and a pair from Peterson.

The Knights (1-0) have their first match in the Hiawatha Valley League Thursday at Zumbrota-Mazeppa.