The Week Ahead: Cross-country, volleyball ready in Red Wing

This past week was but a sample of the fall prep scene. Starting on Monday, the full slate of sports will really begin when cross-country gets underway, followed by girls' swimming and football on Thursday.

For football season previews and looks at Week 1, be sure to check out Wednesday's Republican Eagle. As for the rest of the fall sports, here's what to look forward to this week:

Monday: Red Wing, Goodhue, Lake City, Pine Island at Wabasha-Kellogg Gallop Invitational (Cross-country)

At Coffee Mill Golf Course, two of the area's biggest cross-country powers will be in the field with the Red Wing girls and Lake City boys and girls teams.

Fresh off a sixth-place performance in the Class 2A state cross-country championship, six of Red Wing's runners are back, led by freshman Grace Johnson and sophomore Jasmyn Armstrong.

The Tiger boys return their two two runners from last year – Carl Kozlowski and Mitch Mund – on a team that was seventh in the Class 1A state cross-country championship. The Lake City girls were 15th at state last year and return five of its state runners from 2015, including juniors Liv Kozlowski and Sidney Renelt, and freshman Phebe Nelson.

Arcadia (Wis.), Chatfield, Lewiston-Altura, Medford, Plainview-Elgin-Millville and Rochester Home Schools are expected to also be in the field Monday.

Tuesday: Red Wing at Goodhue (Volleyball)

Two new head coaches will make their debuts Tuesday at the Goodhue gymnasium when the Wildcats play host to Red Wing.

A mainstay in Red Wing volleyball with 20-plus years coaching Junior Olympics, Dave Lyons will get his first crack at the Wingers' head coaching job. Last year, Red Wing took full advantage of moving down to Section 1AA, winning the East sub-section before losing the section championship game to Stewartville in four sets. But this season they will try to replace eight seniors.

In Goodhue, Abbey McNamara takes the reins after the Wildcats went 14-12 last fall under former head coach Lindsey Mace. The biggest change for Goodhue will be at setter where they will replace Michelle Hadler (over 1,000 career set assists) with junior Mariah Tipcke.

Thursday: Red Wing at Winona (Girls' soccer)

After two straight home games to open the year, the Red Wing girls' soccer team will get its first road test on Thursday. And it will come against a familiar face.

Manning the Winhawks' sideline is Dusty Beckman, who was the Wingers' girls' soccer coach from 2011-12, going 8-24 in his two seasons.

But, Red Wing has been able to get the best of its former head coach, getting a 4-1 victory in their only meeting last year. In that game, the Wingers scored three second-half goals and had 13 shots on goal in the contest. Returning goalkeeper Paige Harlow also came up big against the Winhawks last year with five saves in the victory.