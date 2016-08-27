For the first time in a long time, the Red Wing volleyball team is coming off a section championship game appearance. But the Wingers also are missing Sydney Book, as well as fellow graduates McKenzie Cota, Taylor Steger, and Sara Kelly.

It’s always tough to replace productive seniors, but for new head coach Dave Lyons, finding a way to way to fill the roles of Book (405 kills, 226 digs and 29 aces last year) and Cota, (574 assists, 102 digs and 20 aces) will not be easy. Last year’s varsity roster had eight seniors, a junior, three sophomores and a freshman. That means there will be a sixth player who wasn’t included on that list. For Lyons, the search for finding that sixth player, and figuring out everything else, has been going on for two weeks.

“It’s been a lot of work, he’s whipped us into shape,” said senior captain Grace Pagel. “We’ve been going over the basics, back to square one. This last week has been more team stuff like plays and defense … . This year, we’ve done a lot more conditioning than the last two years. We’ve been working a lot on our calves, our verticals, because we’re kind of vertically challenged this year. We’re trying to get above the net to challenge the other team.”

Where Book and Steger could easily rise and spike, this team will be more defense oriented. And to Lyons, that means one thing.

“One hundred percent hustle. I want to see running and diving until the whistle blows,” Lyons said. “If I catch people standing up watching while they’re on the court, they’re going to come sit next to me for a while. … Never say die. Stick your face right in the hole they’re hitting into and hope you pop it up. Do that a couple times, and that deflates the other team.”

The new-look Wingers open the season Tuesday at Goodhue. The home opener is scheduled for Thursday against Lake City.

Those games will be early tests for a team loaded with young players. Lyons said the roster has a combined five juniors and seniors, but 13 sophomores and 18 freshmen. It may take half the season to figure out who plays where and when, Lyons said, but the coach is not going into the season looking at a complete rebuild. Instead, when asked about expectations not being as high as a sub-section championship, the coach flatly disagreed.

“I wouldn’t say that couldn’t happen if these girls grow together,” Lyons said. “The biggest thing is that they learn that everyone has a certain piece to the pie, and they have to trust each other and worry about what they’re in control of. The nice thing about a crew like this that hasn’t played together is they don’t know how good they could be. And I can tell you from years past, athletically, there hasn’t been a team as good as this. Grace hit it on the head. We’re not six-footers pounding the ball. But they play with tenacity, and they don’t like to lose.”

Area volleyball at a glance

Cannon Falls Bombers

2015 record: 20-10 overall, 9-2 HVL

Head coach: Melissa Huseth

Key returning players: Tatum Pickar (585 digs, 23 ace serves, HVL All-Conference, Breakdown feature player); Kendra Lecy (88 digs); Kara Loeschke (221 digs, 271 set assists, 26 ace serves); Grace Hall (98 kills, 25 ace blocks, 67 digs).

Key losses: Hailey Huseth, Katie Noble, Callie Loeschke, Danielle Hansen.

First match: Today vs. Albany (Side Out Classic in Hopkins)

Goodhue Wildcats

2015 record: 14-12 overall, 6-6 HVL

Head coach: Abbey McNamara

Key returning players: Sydney Lodermeier (163 kills, 43 ace blocks, 28 ace serves); Haley Lexvold (342 digs, 4.68 digs per set average).

Key losses: Michelle Hadler, Taylor Larson.

First match: Tuesday vs. Red Wing

Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights

2015 record: 31-5 overall, 10-1 HVL

Key returning players: Megan Flom (HVL All-Conference); Mara Quam (HVL All-Conference), Mia Peterson (HVL All-Conference), Kasey Dummer (HVL All-Conference).

Key losses: Siri Quam, Alexa Christenson, Sarah Sahl.

First match: Today vs. Heritage Chrstian (Side Out Classic in Hopkins)

Lake City Tigers

2015 record: 4-10 overall, 2-7 HVL

Head coach: Kirk Thornton

Key returning players: Daynalyn Jostock (All-HVL honorable mention, four-year starter, all-time leader in ace serves, second all-time in kills); Julia Anderson (All-HVL honorable mention, three-year starter); Laura Heitman (All-HVL honorable mention); Abby Ziebell (four-year starter).

Key losses: Madi Green.

First match: Thursday at PEM (L, 3-0)

Pine Island Panthers

2015 record: 6-19-1 overall, 2-12 HVL

Head coach: Jimmi Waldo

Key returning players: Eliza Warneke (473 career kills, 261 career digs, 198 career blocks, HVL All-Conference, three-time Academic All-State).

Key losses: Steph Norte, Madi Owen, Amanda Troester.

First match: Thursday at Waseca (W, 3-0)

Randolph Rockets

2015 record: 7-18 overall, 4-10 SEC

Head coach: Marissa Knapp

Key returning players: Grace Taylor, Alyssa Whitson, Maddie Grant

Key losses: Nine seniors, including Alexa Thesing, Kori Friedges and Wendy Splichal.

First match: Thursday vs. Houston (W, 3-0)

Zumbrota-Mazeppa Cougars

2015 record: 5-17 overall, 2-9 HVL

Head Coach: Lisa Nelson

Key returning players: Aspen Brubaker (two-year starter), Tara Matuska, Lyndsey Quam, Taylor Blakstad, Natalie Majerus.

Key losses: Breanna Haag.

First match: Thursday at St. Charles (L, 3-1)