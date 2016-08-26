Volleyball: Randolph stands together in SEC win

Randolph's Abby Ranweiler comes up with one of her five digs in the Rockets' three-set win over Houston on Thursday. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)

RANDOLPH – One of just three seniors on the Randolph volleyball roster, setter Grace Taylor knows it'll take some time for trust to build between the Rockets' veterans and the players that were bumped up from last year's junior varsity.

“A lot of us have played on a lot of different teams and not necessarily with each other, so it's kind of hard to get used to the person standing next to you,” Taylor said.

The first set in Thursday's season-opener against Houston was much too close for comfort. But, Randolph found a groove. And most importantly, the team started to build trust with each other.

The rest of the Southeast Conference match proved to be much easier for the host Rockets as they swept the Hurricanes, 25-22, 25-15, 25-17.

“It went really well, better than to be expected,” said Taylor, who finished with 10 set assists, four ace serves and four digs. “For us tonight, it was a huge success and we feel more confident with those standing next to us.”

Rockets head coach Marissa Knapp added, “It was good to see them come together and really jell. … Them coming together was the biggest challenge.”

Once things settled down after the first set, Randolph kept Houston's offense at bay with a tough front row knocking down balls and a defense that came up with 40 digs despite missing a pair of starters due to the Minnesota State Fair. Skyler Turek had a team-high nine digs while Alyssa Whitson added eight more digs for the Rockets.

Then in the third set, Taylor built a 9-0 lead while causing chaos at the service line.

“We've been working a lot on serving in practice, and I individually have been working a lot on serving in the off-season,” Taylor said. “I was trying to get ahead in the third set. Sometimes we tend to fall apart a little bit as we get tired so I was trying to give us a little bit of leeway so we could keep trucking.”

The Hurricanes did find some traction, getting as close at 24-17 in the final set before Whitson (14 kills) slammed the ball on the floor for the match point.

Towards the end of the match, the Rockets were able to get a little more advanced on offense, running Whitson and Jordyn Bey (five kills, two ace serves, five digs, 13 set assists) on swings and backward sets.

“My hitters did a great job. They like to go for different options and I like to set those options,” Taylor said. “It's a lot of fun when we get to do that.”

Randolph (1-0 SEC, 1-0 overall) resumes conference play Tuesday on the road at Lanesboro.