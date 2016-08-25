Girls Soccer: PIZM clipped in OT by Dover-Eyota

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa goalkeeper goalkeeper Sarah Baack did everything she could to get the Wildcats into overtime with 19 saves on Thursday. But with the extra time, Dover-Eyota was able to finally get ahead of PIZM for a 2-0 overtime victory in Pine Island.

Ashlee Olson broke the scoreless tie with the first goal of the game, followed by another D-E goal by Madison Tuma.

The Wildcats (0-1) are back on the field Saturday at home against Winona Cotter.