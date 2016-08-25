Search
    Girls Soccer: PIZM clipped in OT by Dover-Eyota

    By resports on Aug 25, 2016 at 10:55 p.m.

    Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa goalkeeper goalkeeper Sarah Baack did everything she could to get the Wildcats into overtime with 19 saves on Thursday. But with the extra time, Dover-Eyota was able to finally get ahead of PIZM for a 2-0 overtime victory in Pine Island.

    Ashlee Olson broke the scoreless tie with the first goal of the game, followed by another D-E goal by Madison Tuma.

    The Wildcats (0-1) are back on the field Saturday at home against Winona Cotter.

    resports
    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 
    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
