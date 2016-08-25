Search
    Volleyball: Lake City unable to get by PEM

    By resports on Aug 25, 2016 at 10:42 p.m.

    Every set was close, within five points. And the first set needed a little extra time. Ultimately, Plainview-Elgin-Millville was able to persevere in a three-set victory against visiting Lake City, 26-24, 25-22, 25-20.

    Daynalyn Jostock was a force for the Tigers’ offense with 10 kills, five blocks and three ace serves while Mackenzie Noll finished with five kills. Julia Anderson had a team-high seven digs, and Abby Ziebell controlled the offense with 21 set assists.

    On Monday, Lake City (0-1) will play host to St. Charles in another non-conference match.

