    Volleyball: Z-M falls in four to St. Charles

    By resports on Aug 25, 2016 at 10:36 p.m.

    Zumbrota-Mazeppa managed to fight off a sweep with a fourth-set victory, but the Cougars could not tie Thursday’s non-conference match against St. Charles in a four-set loss, 25-17, 25-21, 23-25, 25-16.

    Carly Fredrickson finished with seven kills, followed by five from Aspen Brubaker. At the net, Tara Matuska facilitated Z-M’s offense with 14 set assists.

    In the back, Taylor Blakstad and Brubaker each tallied 28 digs in the loss.

    Z-M (0-1) will look to rebound on Monday at home against Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial.

