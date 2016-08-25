Volleyball: Z-M falls in four to St. Charles

Zumbrota-Mazeppa managed to fight off a sweep with a fourth-set victory, but the Cougars could not tie Thursday’s non-conference match against St. Charles in a four-set loss, 25-17, 25-21, 23-25, 25-16.

Carly Fredrickson finished with seven kills, followed by five from Aspen Brubaker. At the net, Tara Matuska facilitated Z-M’s offense with 14 set assists.

In the back, Taylor Blakstad and Brubaker each tallied 28 digs in the loss.

Z-M (0-1) will look to rebound on Monday at home against Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial.