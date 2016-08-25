Volleyball: Pine Island sweeps Waseca in opener

Making the trek to Waseca on Thursday, the Pine Island volleyball team pulled off a convincing three-set non-conference victory, 25-11, 25-11, 25-16.

Eliza Warneke was the Panthers’ top offensive threat with eight kills to go with two ace blocks and two ace serves. Katelyn Kennedy finished with six kills, four digs and three ace serves, and Avri Kundert finished with four kills and three digs.

Sydney Andrist and Nicole Fall both had 12 set assists, and Kendra Kundert continued the strong night at the service line with a pair of ace serves.

On Tuesday, Pine Island (1-0) is back on the road for a non-conference match against Chatfield.