Girls Soccer: Wingers open season with loss to Mankato East

Implementing a new system takes time, expecting things to come together in the first game of the season would be foolish. And when the first opponent is a fast, skilled team coming off a section title-game appearance, the wise approach is to look for improvement anywhere you can.

That's exactly what David Thurston and the Red Wing girls soccer team did on Thursday.

Mankato East, finalists in the Section 2A tournament in 2015, came to Russ “Cougar” Marshall Field on Thursday and walked off with a 4-0 win. But the glimpses Thurston saw on occasion gave him hope for a good season.

“We put a new formation in, a new system, a new style of play, ramping it up a little bit. Really, for the first time playing this (new 4-4-3 system), they did great,” Thurston said. “We need to tweak it, but Mankato East is a fast team, they got us there. We'll be working on positioning with our defense, and how we'll be fixing that. And we have a new system up front with two strikers instead of three. Every once in a while you saw a brilliant play with a mid passing the ball, we just have to keep working on those passes and getting those shots. It's just hard to do the correcting when they're and the field and they can't hear you, or they're listening to you and the play blows by them.”

It didn't take long for the Cougars to take advantage of a slow start as Jenny Vetter scored 2 minutes, 4 seconds into the match. And while East kept most of the possession for the rest of the half, the scored remained 1-0 until Vetter scored again at 31:32. Ella Gavin (4:30) and Alyssa Smith (27:28) had second-half goals for the Cougars.

“The first five to 10 minutes we were a bit discombobulated, but then we started to figure it out,” Thurston said. “I don't know why it didn't take in the second half, and then we started putting players in different positions, so that didn't help. And we were short (on players) today, but that's life. And Manakto East is good, they went to the section finals last year. No one in this conference is a slouch.”

The Wingers have two games next week, with a key section game on Tuesday, at home, against Byron, then a road Big Nine Conference game on Thursday at Winona.