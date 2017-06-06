Amateur Baseball: Aces top Hastings
Sam Palmatier didn't need much help, but the Aces gave him a lot anyway as Red Wing shutout Hastings, 7-0, on Sunday.
Palmatier's complete game featured two strikeouts, a pair of walks and three hits allowed. The Aces' offense scored twice in the second inning, once in the fifth and sixth and three more times in the eighth on 12 hits, five walks and four Hawks errors. Red Wing also left 14 runners on base.
All dozen of the Aces hits were singles, led by Mitch Matter's 3-for-4 day, which included an RBI and two runs scored. As a team, Red Wing had just four RBI.
Dennis Reinhart took the loss, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits and four walks over six innings.
The Aces host the Austin Greyhounds on Wednesday.