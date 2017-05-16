Samuels struck out four and walked two before giving way to the bullpen, which surrendered two hits and two earned runs in two innings. Jonathan Bishop had a double, a home run and six RBI for Dundas.

The Bears got a couple of RBI from pinch-hitter Nolan Rechtzigal in the bottom of the ninth. Jared Woodward completed three innings, giving up three runs (zero earned) on five hits and a couple of walks.

Friday

Zumbrota 15, Cannon Falls 7

Zeke Chamblee and Bryant Grover led Zumbrota to a 15-7 win over Cannon Falls on Friday. The teams combined for 25 hits and 10 errors, with the Tigers going for 14 and six, respectively.

Grover had four hits total, and AJ Yusten went 3-for-5. Kevin Neibuhr, Chamblee and Yusten each pitched three innings, with Neibuhr allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks in his win.

Rich Burr and Tanner Jackson had three hits apiece for the Bears. Tanner Jackson and Jonathan Sharot each knocked in two runs for Cannon Falls. Hunter Reinardy took the loss, allowing six runs (four earned) on seven hits and a pair of walks.