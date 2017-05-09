Amateur Baseball: Bears nab CCVL win over Aces

Leading 5-0 after the first two innings, Cannon Falls had four players – Alex Tauer, Rich Burr, Luke Winchell and Keith Meyers – with two hits. Meyers was 2-for-3 with a double while Tauer was 2-for-4 with a pair of runs and an RBI. Burr drove in two runs and Winchell added a run and an RBI in the victory. Winchell also got the victory after throwing two innings of relief.

Ty Buck and Mike Stegora were both 2-for-5 with an RBI, with Stegora also crossing home for Red Wing. Corey Tauer finished 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, and Josh Thygesen had a hit, a run scored and an RBI. Spencer Schroeder was charged with the loss after allowing six runs on nine hits and three walks with two strikeouts over four innings. In five innings of relief, Brady Schroeder struck out five and kept the Bears off the scoreboard.

Cannon Falls (1-1) returns home against Zumbrota on Friday while Red Wing (1-1) will host Lake City on Friday, May 19.