Amateur Baseball: Mudhens inch closer to state finals

The Miesville Mudhens are one win away from reaching the Class B state championship game after beating the Beaudreau's Saints (St. Cloud) 4-0 Saturday in Litchfield.

Brian Sprout paced Miesville's offense, going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI while Deryk Marks was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Spencer Merle and Matt Van Der Bosch each drove in runs while Merle and Charles Bruchu also reached home for the Mudhens in the victory.

On the mound, Jacob Dickmeyer kept Beaudreau's grounded after going the distance with six strikeouts and just five hits and a walk allowed.

In the state playoffs, Miesville has outscored opponents 28-5, with Saturday's four-run victory being the smallest margin of victory.

The Mudhens will play the Shakopee Indians at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Litchfield for a spot in the championship game. Shakopee features three former Red Wing Aces players: Andy Gibart, Steve Boldt and Aaron Johnson.