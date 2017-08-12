Chimney swifts expected to 'attend' Audubon program
Red Wing's Chapter of the Audubon Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, in Central Park. Bruce Ause will open the meeting with comments regarding the chimney swifts that roost across the street inside St. John's Lutheran Church chimney.
An additional special guest is Pastor Todd Engel of St. John's, who will provide a historical perspective on the chimney and the work that has been done to maintain the swift's habitat.
People then may wait and listen for the swifts, which likely will begin entering the chimney around 8 p.m.
This is a free event; however, it will be canceled in the case of inclement weather.