Girls Basketball: Pine Island upsets No. 4 K-M

Pine Island head coach Scott Miller said the play of his substitutes was the key to the game.

“Our bench players only outscored theirs by five, but that was huge,” Miller said. “Leah (Anderton), Bailey (Kennedy) and the other players all gave great minutes and did what we needed them to do. K-M made a couple of runs in the second half, including a big one very late, but we were able to execute and score with little time left to seal it.”

The Panthers (15-6, 6-6 HVL) host Goodhue on Thursday then turn right around to play fourth-ranked (Class 3A) K-M on the road on Friday.