Howe nominated for U.S. Service Academies
Minnesota Congressman John Kline has nominated Red Wing senior David Howe to the U.S. Service Academies for the class of 2021.
Kline nominated Howe to the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, West Point and the U.S. Merchant Marines Academy. Howe plays football, basketball and baseball for the Wingers and is a member of the National Honor Society.
"As a 25-year veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and having served 14 years on the House Armed Services Committee in Congress, it has been an honor and a privilege nominating some of the best and brightest Minnesota students to our U.S. Service Academies," said Kline. "This year's nominees show great potential and will help shape the next generation of leaders for our Armed Forces."