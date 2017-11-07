Letter: Give to United Way and help fill basic needs

We encourage existing partners and new partners to apply. And while we don't have funds to fulfill all of the requests, we are able to provide grants (and sometimes partial grants) to many amazing organizations made up of people and programs that make a real difference in our communities.

How does it work? Grantees are chosen by a team of volunteers. All applications are reviewed and prioritized by volunteers who serve on Community Investment Panels. The recommendations from that group are sent to the United Way Volunteer Board of Directors for final approval before the funds are released.

None of this would be possible without the support and generosity of the people in our community. We are in the middle of campaign season right now and can use your help. Please consider joining us as we fight for the education, health and financial stability of people in Goodhue, Wabasha and Pierce counties.

When you give to United Way, your dollars support ALL of our partners and programs. Donations raised here, stay here. Please visit www.uw-gwp.org to donate online or mail your check to 413 W. Third St, Red Wing, MN 55066.

Thank you to all of the United Way supporters who give, advocate and volunteer. We couldn't do it without you!

Laura Sand Prink

Red Wing

Laura Sand Prink is community impact manager for United Way of Goodhue, Wabasha & Pierce Counties.