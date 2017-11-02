Letter: Trail links visitors to your communities

I have had a season pass to use the trail for the last 10 years or so. My use of the trail is for bicycling, either with friends or with members of a bike club. We generally have a lunch stop in Red Wing or Cannon Falls on these rides, and maybe an ice cream cone in Welch.

The Cannon Valley Trail is also a launch point for trips beyond the trail itself. From the Red Wing trailhead we often ride the city trail and the Goodhue County Pioneer Trail to Hay Creek. Recently we rode the new trail from Cannon Falls to Lake Byllesby.

Thank you for your support in keeping the Cannon Valley Trail a safe and enjoyable biking/hiking trail.

Jack Shea

Lilydale