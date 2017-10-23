Letter: Vote yes twice to keep schools going forward

Our students are hard-workers, who have a high level of success in academics, athletics and the arts. The teachers, administrators, support staff and coaches who work with our students have been doing a good job.

By voting YES, we will be supporting and encouraging these people and our kids to keep up the good work!

You can get details about the operating levy by visiting the www.rwps.org school web site, picking up a brochure at the YMCA, attending a community meeting 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at Burnside Elementary School or by contacting Superintendent Karsten Anderson or any member of the School Board. Answers to tax questions are in the brochure and on the website.

Sharon Marty

Red Wing