Letter: Keep Cannon Valley Trail a premier spot
To the editor:
I am requesting approval of increased government support for Cannon Valley Trail over the next 10 years to complete necessary improvements and repairs.
I bike on the trail many times a summer and appreciate the beauty of the river and forests, the peacefulness of the trail, and its upkeep. Each time, I spend money in either Cannon Falls or Red Wing. I think the trail is one of the premier biking trails in the Midwest.
Thank you for keeping the Cannon Valley Trail safe and enjoyable.
Rick Naymark
Edina, Minn.