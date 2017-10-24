Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Letter: Keep Cannon Valley Trail a premier spot

    By Rick Naymark Today at 2:45 p.m.

    To the editor:

    I am requesting approval of increased government support for Cannon Valley Trail over the next 10 years to complete necessary improvements and repairs.

    I bike on the trail many times a summer and appreciate the beauty of the river and forests, the peacefulness of the trail, and its upkeep. Each time, I spend money in either Cannon Falls or Red Wing. I think the trail is one of the premier biking trails in the Midwest.

    Thank you for keeping the Cannon Valley Trail safe and enjoyable.

    Rick Naymark

    Edina, Minn.

    Explore related topics:opinionletterslettersRed Wingcannon fallsCannon Valley TrailGoodhue County
    Advertisement