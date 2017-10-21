Letter: Trump delivers ramblings, not a speech
I just listened to Donald Trump's speech proclaiming his views on Iran. This was not a "speech." Rather, it was the rambling of an egotistical man who does not have the intellect, morality or sanity to occupy the Oval Office. This idiot wants to start a war and doesn't care where in the world it would be. This is the guy who wanted a military parade at his inauguration.
If you're reading this in complete disagreement of my opinion, what would be your opinion if we did away with a volunteer army and reinstated the draft system of sending our sons and daughters off to fight a madman's war? And what would be your opinion if that draft system did not allow student deferments or a physical deferment because you have a "bone spur"?
Just asking.
Gary Anderson
Red Wing