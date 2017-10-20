Letter: Change Makers aims to boost women leaders

On Oct. 28 women will have a chance to explore their passion into leadership in their community at the Change Makers Conference for Women. Women will connect with others, learn about building coalitions and find resources to help them on a path to community leadership.

Perhaps the next woman legislator or county commissioner will find her inspiration at the conference. Maybe a student will decide to run for student council or step up to create positive change in the school system after attending. The possibilities are endless and the world will be a better place for our effort.

The conference is from 8:30 to noon at the River Bluff Education Center. Register with Red Wing Community Education, $20 for adults; high school and college student free.

Linda Thielbar

Terri Cook

Red Wing

Linda Thielbar and Terri Cook are AAUW Red Wing Area Branch, co-presidents