Letter: Trails boost region's prosperity
To the editor:
Goodhue County, city of Red Wing and city of Cannon Falls, please support funding needed for improvements and maintenance of the Cannon Valley Trail.
I am an avid cyclist and know that cycling brings economic development and prosperity to small towns in Minnesota. An example is Lanesboro and the Root River trail system.
Please consider this as you're looking at funding and how supporting the Cannon Valley Trail also supports the prosperity of the region. Thank you.
Andrea Wood
Minneapolis