Letter: Mentoring in Red Wing

Last year the Red Wing middle school started a mentoring project. The goal was to bring adults into the school to interact with students during the lunch hour. This supervised activity was such a success that it gave way to other ideas for mentoring in Red Wing. Expanding to the high school, creating a central mentor recruiting, training, adding support systems, involving as many organizations as possible are a few things we have been working on.

With the expansion to the high school, we have an additional 40 youths who need mentors. we are still looking for about 60 mentors for the high school program, the middle school program and the YMCA's Y-Pals.

If you are interested in being a mentor, please consider attending one of the two public mentor training days: 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, or 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15. Please call Red Wing Youth Outreach 651-388-3371 to register.

A mentoring task Force collaboration has been in the works for over a year now planning this. Thank you to the support of Every Hand Joined, Red Wing Youth Outreach, United Lutheran Church, YMCA Y-Pals and Red Wing School District.

Mandy Arden

Red Wing

Mandy Arden is director of Red Wing Youth Outreach.