Letter: Bike trails boost local economies
To the editor:
As someone who has experienced and witnessed the power of bicycling and bike trails to enable citizens' well being, promote strong communities and serve as an economic force (e.g. Cuyuna's transformation in Crosby, Minn.), I write to ask Cannon Falls, Red Wing and Goodhue County to approve increased government support for the Cannon Valley Trail improvements over the next decade.
Thank you for your thoughtful consideration and vision to keep Cannon Valley Trail a local community and tourist gem for many, many more years to come!
Lisa Boyd
Minneapolis