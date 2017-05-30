Letter: A Call for Justice and Liberty for All

The Housing and Redevelopment Authority, Sheldon Theatre Board, Sustainability Commission and Charter Commission have elected to request an exemption from the council's Rules of Order.

Why? I suggest you ask Sustainability Commissioners Randy McLaughlin and Richard Huelskamp as well as Nancy Dimunation from Sheldon Board.

On Jan. 28, 2017, at their annual workshop, council members discussed the Pledge. The following are a few excerpts:

1) Sheldon Theatre Board Chair Nancy Dimunation discussed the Sheldon Theatre Board's unique relationship with the city. She commented regarding the Sheldon Theatre Board's ability to develop its own Rules of Order and to preserve its independence and autonomy as an arts agency to determine operational activities.

2) When asked about concerns related to reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, Council member Evan Brown discussed a commissioner perspective. (A motion was made by Commissioner McLaughlin, seconded by Commissioner Huelskamp and unanimously carried (which includes Brown) to request that the Pledge of Allegiance be omitted from Sustainability Commission meeting agenda.)

Why does the Red Wing City Council grant the exemptions to the Rules of Order? Why is the privilege of reciting the Pledge taken away from you and me?

The Pledge consists of 31 unifying words. "I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic, for which it stands, one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."

These words remind us all that we are united and we will not be divided. These words remind us that liberty and justice is for all.

Don't allow the people who find reciting the Pledge offensive and silly take the privilege away from you and me. The time is now to stand up and defend the Pledge. The time is now to reach out to council members and let them know the exemption should not be permitted.

I want to thank the veterans who protected my First Amendments rights to draft this letter. I am so grateful they answered the call to protect our country from all enemies foreign and domestic.

President Kennedy posed a question to fellow Americans: "Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country." Well, President Kennedy, I can draft this letter and raise awareness about the importance of the recitation of the Pledge. I can call and write my elected officials and let them know my thoughts. I can reach out to local media and ask them to cover this story in its entirety. I can post on my social media accounts. I can pray.

Go to red-wing.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=2 and view the meetings in their entirety.