Letter: Teach about immigration from non-partisan standpoint

Sadly, there are nuts in both political parties, and stupid thoughtless people who need to practice and teach their children civility and basic manners.

Like any other important issue, immigration should be taught from a nonpartisan standpoint. There are valid points being made on both sides of the political aisle, and there are many themes and variations in people's views on immigration.

People also need to stop conflating illegal with legal immigration. This serves no one, most especially the immigrant community.

While Canada has been touted as being open and welcoming to all immigrants, an example we might ourselves want to follow, Canada actually employs a very restrictive immigration policy that favors skilled and highly educated people. Undocumented unskilled immigrants who go to Canada and are deemed ineligible for refugee status will, in fact, be deported.

It also hurts my heart that there is so little coverage on migrant workers. It is disgraceful in my view that we have allowed our love of cheap labor to be combined with our quest for the cheapest food possible, and that as a direct result the family farm has been replaced by agribusiness.

Agribusiness depends on more and more migrant farm workers who toil long hours at grueling work. The conditions these people work and live in are beyond extreme. More often than not, when not in the fields working, these immigrant families are housed in shacks more fit for chickens than human beings.

If all this is not bad enough, migrant farm workers are exempt from labor laws and environmental protection. Pesticide poisoning is common. Worst of all, these workers who are treated more as chattel than as human beings, include children.

Patricia Allende de Jung

Red Wing