Letter: Firearm safety program well worth it
My daughters and I participated in the firearm safety program that took place the last few weeks in Red Wing and learned so much. I strongly recommend this program, whether you are planning on hunting or just wanting to be more familiar with firearms.
It was a lot of hours, but it was well worth it and never boring. All the instructors were very knowledgeable. I especially liked how much stress was put on the importance of ethics, doing the right thing even when no one is watching — words to live by no matter what we are doing.
So, thank you to everyone involved as I know these are volunteers giving up their own time who help put this on. It was a great experience.
Jody Bade
Frontenac