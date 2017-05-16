Letter: Firearm safety program well worth it

It was a lot of hours, but it was well worth it and never boring. All the instructors were very knowledgeable. I especially liked how much stress was put on the importance of ethics, doing the right thing even when no one is watching — words to live by no matter what we are doing.

So, thank you to everyone involved as I know these are volunteers giving up their own time who help put this on. It was a great experience.

Jody Bade

Frontenac