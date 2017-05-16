Search
    Letter: Start making it OK to talk about mental illness

    By Red Wing Newsroom Today at 7:00 a.m.

    May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a time to come together, fight stigma, provide support, educate the public and advocate for equal care.

    Mental illness is a medical condition, but is often surrounded by stigma or stereotypes that prevent people from getting the help they need. One in five adults experiences a mental illness in any given year. Approximately half of all lifetime cases of mental illness begin by the age of 14.

    Unfortunately, long delays — sometimes decades — often occur between the time symptoms first appear and when people get help.

    Join "Make it OK" in shining a light on mental illness and replacing stigma with hope at our free, family-friendly dinner and showing of "Inside Out." The 2015 Pixar/Disney film is set in the mind of a young girl, where five personified emotions try to lead her through life as her parents move from Minnesota to San Francisco, and she has to adjust to her new surroundings.

    The movie will be followed by resource tables surrounding mental health and mental illnesses to help us start the conversation to "Make it Ok!"

    For more information, go to makeitok.org. Make It OK also offers resources as a guide to teach, share, learn and speak about mental illnesses and stigma.

    Please join us May 23 at the Sheldon Theater to come together to Make It OK. Doors open and a free dinner is served at 5:30 p.m., followed by a brief introduction at 6:15 p.m. and movie showing at 6:30 p.m.

    Goodhue County Make it OK Advisory Committee

    Jessica Seide

    of Goodhue County Health and Human Services

    Pam Horlitz

    of Mayo Clinic Health System

    Tristan English

    of Christ Episcopal Church

    Mandy Arden

    of Red Wing Youth Outreach

    Ruth Greenslade

    of Goodhue County Health and Human Services

    Mike Melstad

    of Red Wing Area YMCA

    Cindy Craig

    of Goodhue County Health and Human Services

    Carrie Heimer

    of Red Wing Shoe Co.

    Anita Otterness

    of NAMI SE MN affiliate

    Beth Breeden

    of National MS Society Ambassador

    Maureen Nelson

    of United Way of Goodhue, Wabasha & Pierce Counties

    Dawn Wettern

    of Community Education & Recreation

    Angela Langer

    Michaela Read

    Make it Ok Volunteer coordinator

