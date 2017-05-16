Letter: Start making it OK to talk about mental illness

Mental illness is a medical condition, but is often surrounded by stigma or stereotypes that prevent people from getting the help they need. One in five adults experiences a mental illness in any given year. Approximately half of all lifetime cases of mental illness begin by the age of 14.

Unfortunately, long delays — sometimes decades — often occur between the time symptoms first appear and when people get help.

Join "Make it OK" in shining a light on mental illness and replacing stigma with hope at our free, family-friendly dinner and showing of "Inside Out." The 2015 Pixar/Disney film is set in the mind of a young girl, where five personified emotions try to lead her through life as her parents move from Minnesota to San Francisco, and she has to adjust to her new surroundings.

The movie will be followed by resource tables surrounding mental health and mental illnesses to help us start the conversation to "Make it Ok!"

For more information, go to makeitok.org. Make It OK also offers resources as a guide to teach, share, learn and speak about mental illnesses and stigma.

Please join us May 23 at the Sheldon Theater to come together to Make It OK. Doors open and a free dinner is served at 5:30 p.m., followed by a brief introduction at 6:15 p.m. and movie showing at 6:30 p.m.

