Letter: Start making it OK to talk about mental illness
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a time to come together, fight stigma, provide support, educate the public and advocate for equal care.
Mental illness is a medical condition, but is often surrounded by stigma or stereotypes that prevent people from getting the help they need. One in five adults experiences a mental illness in any given year. Approximately half of all lifetime cases of mental illness begin by the age of 14.
Unfortunately, long delays — sometimes decades — often occur between the time symptoms first appear and when people get help.
Join "Make it OK" in shining a light on mental illness and replacing stigma with hope at our free, family-friendly dinner and showing of "Inside Out." The 2015 Pixar/Disney film is set in the mind of a young girl, where five personified emotions try to lead her through life as her parents move from Minnesota to San Francisco, and she has to adjust to her new surroundings.
The movie will be followed by resource tables surrounding mental health and mental illnesses to help us start the conversation to "Make it Ok!"
For more information, go to makeitok.org. Make It OK also offers resources as a guide to teach, share, learn and speak about mental illnesses and stigma.
Please join us May 23 at the Sheldon Theater to come together to Make It OK. Doors open and a free dinner is served at 5:30 p.m., followed by a brief introduction at 6:15 p.m. and movie showing at 6:30 p.m.
Goodhue County Make it OK Advisory Committee
Jessica Seide
of Goodhue County Health and Human Services
Pam Horlitz
of Mayo Clinic Health System
Tristan English
of Christ Episcopal Church
Mandy Arden
of Red Wing Youth Outreach
Ruth Greenslade
of Goodhue County Health and Human Services
Mike Melstad
of Red Wing Area YMCA
Cindy Craig
of Goodhue County Health and Human Services
Carrie Heimer
of Red Wing Shoe Co.
Anita Otterness
of NAMI SE MN affiliate
Beth Breeden
of National MS Society Ambassador
Maureen Nelson
of United Way of Goodhue, Wabasha & Pierce Counties
Dawn Wettern
of Community Education & Recreation
Angela Langer
Michaela Read
Make it Ok Volunteer coordinator