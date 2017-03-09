The Declaration of Independence declares "all (individuals) are created equal with certain unalienable rights." Under the U.S. Constitution, federal and state laws protect not only women's rights but apply equally to everyone. It's what we call equality under the law.

Treaties must conform to the Constitution too. George Washington warns against treaties binding the nation. Consequently, a treaty requires a supermajority or two-thirds vote by the Senate for ratification.

The supporters of the resolution may believe they are making a difference for women's rights. Instead, they should roll up their sleeves, take out their personal checkbooks and contribute to the many local 503(c)(3) nonprofits supporting their causes.

Likewise, the City Council should open its purse, too. Rather than adopting another resolution that does nothing for Red Wing's citizens, they should support the many local groups helping everyone.

Michael Amendolar

Red Wing