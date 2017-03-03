Viewpoint: Red Wing poised for a renaissance

In 2016, many of these projects were undertaken and completed, but just as importantly, many decisions to move forward on major projects for our future were also made. City Council has been busy preparing for a renaissance in Red Wing, and 2016 was an excellent start to it. With the major focus areas of infrastructure, economic development, community engagement and quality of life, 2016 was a busy year; here are just a few of the highlights:

The Highway 61/Main Street Reconstruction Project was a complex reconstruction with many factors, including replacing major underground infrastructures that were over 100 years old, improving multimodal travel and streetscaping, all while maintain Red Wing's quintessential historic charm. The project was successfully completed in the summer of 2016 and was managed so well that the Red Wing Engineering Department earned an Honor Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies for the endeavor. The Levee Road Reconstruction was another major undertaking completed in 2016. All infrastructures including sewer, water mains, streets and lighting had to be rebuilt and replaced. Investing to replace outdated utilities today ensures clean drinking water, proper sewage and stormwater treatment for tomorrow. Other capital projects included investing in our public library, the Sheldon Theatre, Aquatic Center and Solid Waste Campus, to name a few.

Economic development is key to Red Wing's financial well-being, and attracting new businesses is an essential part of our strategic plan. In late 2016 we adopted the Community Development Model to better serve this purpose. Under this model, the departments most closely aligned with the economic development activities such as the Port Authority, permitting, licensing and planning will all be housed under one roof and organized into one department.

The Community Development Model plans for a new and stronger relationship with the economic development partners in the community who support economic development activities; all of this realignment will streamline the process for developers interested in Red Wing and be a one-stop shop for existing or new clients looking to invest here. It's exciting to create more efficiency and to be able to provide better services while doing it, and the Community Development Model will do both.

Last year also heralded a greater focus on community engagement. An important part of that has been racial equity training for city staff and officials to help our policy makers understand how to best engage minority populations and to write policy that is inclusive to all. We've been partnering with organizations such as Hispanic Outreach and going out into the community to hold meetings in forums that are more comfortable and accessible for everyone and where open dialog can be encouraged. We created the framework for the Community Report Card that will enable the public to provide critical feedback as to where we are as a community and how best to move forward together.

The communication and community engagement enhancements are due in part to the return of a full-time communications position, back for the first time since budget cutbacks in 2008. Hiring the first community engagement professional is budgeted and planned to occur in 2017. Staff and council are excited to have staff onboard to help share information with the public and strengthen a two-way communication process.

What kind of quality of life do Red Wing citizens enjoy? What can we do to make it better?

This is something that we at the city think about every day. In 2016 we partnered with Live Healthy Red Wing to focus on initiatives to get people outside and living actively. Additionally, we've invested in trail enhancements, ADA accessibility in our public spaces, improved street lighting, made improvements to our local parks and presented the Barn Bluff master plan.

One new and exciting initiative was hiring two seasonal park-naturalists who assisted residents and guests with information and safety assistance while on Barn Bluff, Memorial Park and the Billings-Tomfohr Trails. We're making sure that our outdoor spaces are clean, accessible and well-maintained; come out and enjoy them.

Come be a part of our excitement. We have openings on many of our boards and commissions and could use your voices and opinions at our City Council meetings.

As we reflect on the accomplishments of 2016, we see where we want to go in 2017 and beyond. Red Wing's renaissance begins with each of us; are you ready?

Kay Kuhlmann

City Council Adminstrator