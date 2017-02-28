Letter: Proposed hog farm is shameful

What does this say about our society when treating animals in this manner is OK? The suffering the animals go through — even if short — in these facilities is shameful.

To the folks in power of approving such a place, picture yourself spending a day cramped in a small space, listening to the sounds, and smelling and breathing the air. It will be a sad and dark mark on Goodhue County if this place is approved.

Monica Sampson

Red Wing