Letter: Proposed hog farm is shameful
I've read the letters concerning the factory hog farm proposed for Zumbrota Township and am not for the operation.
Something that hasn't been addressed is the suffering of the animals in these facilities. I'm not against people eating meat, but I am against the inhumane manner in which the meat is produced.
What does this say about our society when treating animals in this manner is OK? The suffering the animals go through — even if short — in these facilities is shameful.
To the folks in power of approving such a place, picture yourself spending a day cramped in a small space, listening to the sounds, and smelling and breathing the air. It will be a sad and dark mark on Goodhue County if this place is approved.
Monica Sampson
Red Wing