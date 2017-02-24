Letter: Community promotes children and the arts

Friday night was the annual Arts Alive stage show and art exhibit at the Sheldon Theatre. Thanks to many sponsors, mentors, volunteers and organizers, this was an amazing night to recognize our talented young artists, musicians, dancers and performers of all types. What an awesome opportunity for those students to be on stage in a beautiful, historical theater with a full audience supporting them!

Saturday morning followed with another annual event supporting our youth artists: the opening of the Red Wing Arts Association's Area Student Art Show. I encourage community members to stop down to the Depot before March 11 to see the student artwork on display in the Marjorie Grey Vogel Gallery.

There are works from students in grades K-12 from Red Wing schools, as well as surrounding towns. It's a colorful, fun and inspiring collection of artworks made by students who are excited to share their hard work with their community.

As a local art educator, I am so grateful for these opportunities for our students to display their artworks. The pride and excitement they feel when they are able to share their passion and hard work with their community is unbeatable.

Thank you, Red Wing, for supporting the arts in our schools and for letting these young artists know that you see them and appreciate the creativity and beauty they are sharing with the community.

Kristin Bray

Goodhue

Kristin Bray teaches art at Red Wing high School.